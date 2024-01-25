Cowgirls retain 1st place after battle with Air Force

University of Wyoming photo

January 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Another game, another rally, and another win for Wyoming Cowgirl basketball Wednesday night in Laramie. Trailing 52-51 going into the fourth quarter against visiting Air Force, the Cowgirls pulled out a 66-63 win over the Falcons, raising their Mountain West record to 6-1 (11-7 overall). UW is still tied for the league lead with UNLV (6-1, 16-2), who defeated Boise State 84-63 last night.

In the fourth quarter, Air Force led 54-51 before back-to-back Cowgirl buckets made it gave UW a 55-54 lead. After that, the two teams started trading points as the lead changed multiple times. With the game tied at 63-63, Wyoming took a three-point lead on an Allyson Fertig layup with:45 seconds remaining. The Cowgirl would stop any Falcon scoring threats to secure the win.

Fertig recorded a game-high 21 points for UW shooting 10-for-11 from the field. Malene Pedersen also ended in double figures with 15 points including 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. The Cowgirls were 19-for-22 in free throw shooting compared to the Falcons being 10-for-12.

UP Next

The Cowgirls will play at Fresno State (3-4, 10-10) Saturday afternoon.