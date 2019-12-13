Cowgirls return to their home court with a BIG win

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls had their best offensive performance of the season last night and strolled to a 95-22 home win over Mississippi Valley State. The non-conference win lifts Wyoming’s record to 6-3 while Mississippi Valley State fall to 1-7. The 73-point margin of victory is the fourth-best in in school history.

“What I really saw that I was most pleased with was, I thought everybody that played, went in and played hard,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “They played to the scout, they did what they were asked to do. They didn’t play the score, and they defended until the end. That’s something we’re going to hang our hat on as long as I’m here.”

Lyman, Wyoming native McKinley Bradshaw outscored Mississippi Valley State all by herself, 26-22. The 26 points is a career high for Bradshaw. She also added a career-high seven rebounds.

“I thought McKinley played outstanding,” Mattinson said. “She shot 10-of-13, 5-of-7 (from three), seven rebounds and she didn’t force a shot. She made good, solid decisions, and that basket must have looked like the ocean for her.”

Another Cowgirl freshman also had a big night as Jaeden Vaifanua scored her first double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomores Quinn Weidemann and Tereza Vitulova, each scored 10 points.

The Cowgirls return to the hardwood of the Double A on Sunday when they host Northern Colorado in a non-conference game. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.