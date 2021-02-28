Cowgirls revenge Friday’s loss to Rams with 4 set win

Advertisement

February 28, 2021 — One day after losing to rival Colorado State in straight sets, it was the Wyoming volleyball team that flipped the script, besting the Rams in four sets in Laramie. Set scores went 27-25, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-22. The win improves the Cowgirls to 5-3 in the Mountain West.

“The biggest difference between tonight and last night was confidence and the will to compete,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan after the match. “I thought that last night we played pretty well to start the night, and then you could see us get pretty tight, and things snowballed. Tonight, we just limited those moments.”

Wyoming was led by sophomore Emerson Cyza’s with a career-high 20 kills. In total, the Cowgirls had four with double-figure kills in the win as KC McMahon and Jackie McBride added 13 and 12, respectively, and Hailey Zuroske chipped in with 10. McBride also tallied a match-best eight blocks as UW out-blocked the Rams 14-9. Zuroske tallied her first-ever double-double as she added a season-best 13 digs as well.

Abby Olsen was one dig shy of her first career double-double as the setter notched 43 assists and nine digs on the night.

The Cowgirls will continue its four-match homestand next weekend against San Diego State.