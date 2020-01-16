Cowgirls ride big first half to win over Nevada

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — Goodbye three game losing streak! The Wyoming Cowgirls came out on fire last night in scoring a 83-59 home win over Nevada. Wyoming shot 56.7% from the field in the first half to build a 46-17 lead at the break. As hot as the Cowgirls were in the half, Nevada was that cold shooting just 17.9 percent.

“I have to give credit to my staff, they came up with a great game plan,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “We went over it, reviewed it and we took some chances. What we did well, was we funneled people into areas we wanted to funnel them into, and it provided a lot of help and created tough shots. Just as importantly, we really controlled the defensive boards in the first half.”

The win upped the Cowgirls to 4-3 in the Mountain West Conference and 8-8 on the season. Nevada falls to 1-5 in the MWC and 8-9 on the year. It was the Wolf Packs’ fourth loss in the last five games.

Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua was the Cowgirls leading scorer with 17 points off the bench. She also led Wyoming in rebounding with seven. Also coming off the bench, freshman McKinley Bradshaw scored 14 points with six rebounds. The only starter to score in double figures was sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos with 11 points. Due to the big first half lead, most of the Cowgirl starting five played 20 minutes or less.

“When we win, when we play well and when we score points, our bench contributes,” Mattinson said. They hadn’t been the last couple games. They stepped up tonight. What’s really good about their points, is they were significant points.”Wyoming’s bench scored 42 points on the night with every player seeing minutes.

For the game, the Cowgirls shot a season-high 56.4 percent (31-55) from the field. turnovers on the night.

The Cowgirls will hit the road Saturday a conference game against Fresno State, a 65-60 winner at San Diego State Wednesday night. Game time is 3 p.m. with broadcast time at 2:30 p.m. on WoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.