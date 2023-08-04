Cowgirls runner named Mountain West Conference Female Scholar Athlete of the Year

Katelyn Mitchem (middle) Wyoming Cowgirls distance runner. University of Wyoming photo

August 4, 2023 – Katelyn Mitchem has been selected as the 2022-23 Mountain West Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. That announcement came yesterday from the conference headquarters. Established in 1999, the award is the highest honor presented to a student-athlete by the Conference and is bestowed annually to one male and one female.

Mitchem graduated this spring with a degree in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management and Environmental Systems Science, earning a 4.00 GPA. She earned the Mountain West Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award with her perfect GPA and athlete performances, which included a fifth-place finish at the MW Championships and a 14th-place finish at the West Regional. This led to Michem earning a spot at the NCAA Championships.

During the outdoor track season, Mitchem ran a 9:56.18 in the semifinals of the 3000M Steeplechase at the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships. She placed 13th to finish her career as a Cowgirl as a Second Team All-American and her Cowgirls career as one of the most decorated Wyoming distance runners of all time, holding school records in five events.