Cowgirls score a volleyball sweep of San Diego State

March 7, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball team continued its success at home with a three-set win over San Diego State on Saturday afternoon. UW won by scores of 25-19, 25-14, and 25-18 to complete the weekend sweep of two matches against the Aztecs.

Wyoming improved to 7-3 on the season and in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowgirls home record this season now stands at 5-1.

It was a balanced offensive attack for Wyoming on Saturday, with five different Cowgirls having at least five kills. UW was led by senior middle blocker Faith Waitsman and sophomore outside hitter Emersen Cyza each had nine kills. Sophomore outside hitter Hailey Zuroske added seven kills, followed by senior middle blocker Jackie McBride with six and junior outside hitter KC McMahon with five.

Wyoming will return to the court next weekend when they will travel to Fresno State to play the Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13 at 7 and 8 p.m., M.T., respectively. The next home match for the Cowgirls will be on Saturday, March 20, in a single match versus Nevada. The Wyoming-Nevada match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., Mountain Time.