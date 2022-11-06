Cowgirls score exhibition win/Cowboys with Monday game without Ike

University of Wyoming photo

November 6, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls outscored Sioux Falls 53-21 in the second half and shot nearly 62 percent from the field for the game on their way to an impressive 87-40 exhibition win Saturday in Laramie. Wyoming will start regular season play at North Dakota State on Friday, November 11.

USF jumped to an early 5-2 lead, but Wyoming would outscore the visitors 17-1 for the rest of the quarter to lead 19-6. The Pokes would stretch that lead to 34-15 by the end of the first half.

“It helps open things up when we get things going down low; it opens some things on the outside, which is what happened this afternoon. Allyson (Fertig) got going early, and they began to send extra help towards her; now our shots from the outside started to go,” said new Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell after the game. Fertig led the Cowgirls in scoring with 21 points in 15 minutes of play.

Cowboy Basketball Plays Monday Without Ike

The Wyoming Cowboys open the 2022-23 campaign on Monday evening hosting Colorado Christian in the Arena-Auditorium in a 7 p.m. start.

The Cowboys will start the season without the services of the Mountain West Pre-Season Player of the Year, Graham Ike. Wyoming Head Coach Jeff Linder recently stated that Ike would be out for a minimum of six-to-eight weeks which means that last season’s All-Mountain West forward could miss all of Poke’s non-conference games. No specific information was given about the nature of Ike’s injury.

The Cowboys are picked to finish second in the Mountain West in the Preseason Poll released in October.

Wyoming recorded 24 wins during the regular season in 2021-22, the most in a regular season since the Pokes recorded 24 during the 1951-52 campaign.

Monday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.