Cowgirls season ends with triple overtime loss to UCLA

March 25, 2022 — For the second straight WNIT game, the Wyoming Cowgirls played a triple-overtime game. Last night’s game also marked the third overtime game in a row for the Cowgirls. The first two were home victories. Unfortunately, this time UW came up just short in losing 82-81 to UCLA in Laramie.

“I’m proud of our effort,” said Wyoming Head Coach Gerald Mattinson. “I’ve got to give UCLA credit. They made some big shots and had some big stops at the end.”

The WNIT “Sweet 16” game was tight throughout, with the Bruins leading 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-30 at the half. Wyoming would trail by one 44-43 going into the final quarter of regulation.

In the fourth, the Cowgirls took the lead for the first time in the second half on an elbow jumper from Alba Sanchez Ramos and then extended it to three points after an Allyson Fertig turnaround jumper with 7:38 to play. The Bruins would respond to the Cowgirl start to the quarter with a pair of buckets and tied the score at 48-48. Regulation would end with the game tied at 53-53.

The Cowgirls had a three-point lead with 1:32 to play in the first overtime but could hold the lead with the extra period ending with the score knotted at 62-62.

In the second overtime, the Cowgirls again held a three-point lead, 69-66, with 41.2 to play. UCLA would answer yet again, tying the contest at 75-75.

In the third overtime, Wyoming would lead 76-75 lead with under three minutes to play before UCLA would regain the lead and push it to a four-point margin, 82-78, with 16 seconds remaining. Tommi Olson’s 3-point shot cut the deficit to 82-81 with 2.8 seconds left but the Bruins were able to inbound the ball and avoid getting fouled as they escaped with the win.

Seniors Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls in scoring, each scoring 21 points. McKinley Bradshaw added 14 points.

The Cowgirls season comes to an end at 17-13 overall.