Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) – Due to last week’s COVID-19 issue within the New Mexico women’s basketball program, Wyoming’s two-game series with the Lobos, originally scheduled for Feb. 17 and 19, has been postponed.

The rescheduled date will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.