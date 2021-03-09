Cowgirls set 3-point shooting record in win over UNLV

Advertisement

March 9, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls hit a Mountain West Tournament record 15 3-pointers Monday night on their way to an upset win over No. 2 seed UNLV, 72-56 in the quarterfinals of the Air Force Reserve Mountain West Tournament. Wyoming is the tournament’s No. 7 seed.

The Cowgirls, now 12-9 on the year, shot 46.9 percent from beyond-the-arc against the Lady Rebels and shot an even 50 percent overall from the field. The Cowgirls also got the job done on the defensive end, holding UNLV to 38 percent shooting and held the Lady Rebels to 14 points below their season scoring average.

“I’m so proud of this group and my staff,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson

Wyoming led 15-8 after one quarter, 32-21 at the half, and 54-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Quinn Weideman (18 points) and Tommi Olson (career-high 16 points) led the Cowgirls trey attack, with each hitting four 3-pointers. McKinnley Bradshaw was just a rebound shy of her first career double-double on the night as she scored 15 points with nine rebounds. She also added a steal and three assists.

The Cowgirls will now face sixth-seeded Boise State, a 78-65 winner over Colorado State, in the semifinals tonight at 8:30 p.m., Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8 p.m. with tip-off at 8:30.