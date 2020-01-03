Cowgirls set for Saturday “Border War” contest with Colorado State

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (7-5, 3-0 MW) is set for a defensive showdown with Colorado State (7-7, 1-2 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

This is the 103rd edition of the “Border War” and features two of the top three scoring defenses in the Mountain West.

A look at the Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls are 7-5 this season with a 3-0 record in the Mountain West following a 73-68 home win over Boise State. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scores 10.2 points per game and collects 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The trio of sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.9), senior Taylor Rusk (7.8) and sophomore Karla Erjavec (7.7), each average over 7.0 points per game to round out Wyoming’s balanced attack. Erjavec also averages a team-best 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with nine blocks, while Weidemann has 16 steals to pace Wyoming.

The Cowgirls are shooting 40.9 percent (290-709) from the field, 35.6 percent (90-253) from three and 68.7 percent (92-134) from the free-throw line to average 63.5 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.5 assists and 12.0 turnovers per game.

Wyoming foes are shooting 37.8 percent (262-694) from the field, 31.0 percent (54-174) from three and 70.7 percent (111-157) from the free-throw line to average 57.4 points per game. Opponents average 10.1 assists and 12.4 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 7-5 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

Sponsor

Scouting Colorado State

The Rams are 7-7 on the year with a 1-2 mark in the Mountain West following a 75-70 win over Nevada. Colorado State is led by Andrea Brady, who averages 11.2 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game. Megan Jacobs averages 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest to round out CSU’s double-digit scorers.

The Rams have three players with over 30 assists this season: Katia Stamatelopoulos (39), Tori Williams (36) and Jacobs (32). Defensively, Brady leads CSU with 11 blocks, while Stamatelopoulos has a team-high 21 steals on the year.

The Rams are shooting 40.2 percent (332-825) from the field, 32.8 percent (113-344) from three and 72.7 percent (141-194) from the free-throw line to average 65.6 points per game. They average 13.2 assists and 11.2 turnovers per contest.

Colorado State opponents are shooting 37.6 percent (305-811) from the field, 34.3 percent (111-324) from three and 71.3 percent (129-181) from the free-throw line to average 60.7 points per game. CSU foes average 12.6 assists and 15.8 turnovers per game.

Head coach Ryun Williams is 151-87 in eight seasons at Colorado State. Overall, he has a 409-240 record in 22 years as a head coach.

Series History Against Colorado State

The Rams and Cowgirls will meet for the 103rd time on Saturday, and Wyoming holds a narrow 52-50 lead in the all-time series following their season sweep of the Rams a year ago. Overall, Wyoming has won four of the last five matchups between these two “Border War” foes, including two of the last three in Laramie.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Up Next

The Cowgirls will continue Mountain West play when they travel to San Diego to face the Aztecs on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. (MT).