Cowgirls set to host ITA Fall Circuit this weekend

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) – The Wyoming women’s tennis team is set to host the ITA Tour Fall Circuit this weekend at the UW Tennis Complex. The open will run October 2-4 with the 5th set to be a makeup day in case of inclement weather. Friday’s play begins at 5:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., approximately.

The fall circuit runs from Sept. 18 to Nov. 22 and is presented by Universal Tennis. The ITA partnered with UTR in a new initiative this fall to provide local match-play opportunities to collegiate, junior and pro players.

All Cowgirl tennis student-athletes will be participating unattached in the event, which will feature only singles competition.

“We are excited to host the first-ever ITA/UTR Fall Circuit here in Laramie,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“There should be some extremely high-level competition this weekend. We want to thank the ITA and UTR, as well as Richie Harakopis for sponsoring our event.”

All matches will be played on the outdoor courts at the tennis complex. The event is open to the public and all fans in attendance are REQUIRED to wear masks