Cowgirls soccer advance to soccer MW title game

University of Wyoming photo

November 3, 2022 — University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin has applauded her team, time and again this season, for being gritty and tough. Whether it was trialing late on several occasions or enduring an underwhelming non-conference performance, the Cowgirls persevered and always stayed the course.

That grit was necessary for Wyoming’s 1-0 victory over San Diego State on Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Top-seeded Wyoming played the final 18 minutes of the contest with just 10 players and staved off the No. 5-seeded Aztecs.

Sophomore Maddi Chance scored during the eighth minute off a feed from Faith Joiner that staked the Cowgirls to the early advantage. It was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in what was senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen’s first shutout of the season.

“San Diego State, they’re historically a very competitive, championship program,” Corbin said. “For us to solve problems, play with confidence, and dig our heels in and grind to make sure we didn’t give up one late, that’s the identity of our program.”

The victory marked Wyoming’s first in the tournament since 2014. The Cowgirls advance to the championship and will take on San Jose State Saturday evening. The Spartans defeated New Mexico on penalty kicks.