Cowgirls soccer scores fast in route to home win

August 21, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team scored early, very early, in gaining their first win of the season Sunday in Laramie. Wyoming’s Jazi Barela netted a score just 45 seconds into the contest for a 1-0 UW lead over visiting Weber State. That goal ended up being the only score in the game as Wyoming improved to 1-0-1 in the early season. Weber State fell to 0-2-0.

“It’s definitely exciting to see us scoring goals early,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “That’s something we struggled with last season. It was nice to play off our front foot, so the fact that we scored and protected a lead instead of having to get one back was nice.”

UW’s Alyssa Glover and Maddi Chance assisted on Barela’s early goal. Chance has now played a role in both Wyoming scores this season. On Thursday, she netted the Cowgirls’ first goal in Wyoming’s draw against Colorado School of Mines.

The Cowgirls take to the road this week, traveling to Vermillion, South Dakota, to play South Dakota on Thursday. UW will then head to Omaha for a Sunday contest against the University of Nebraska Omaha.