Cowgirls soccer shutout at Air Force

University of Wyoming photo

October 17, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team has a history of comebacks this season. On Sunday, they needed that habit to continue, but it was not to be, as UW fell 1-0 at Air Force. The loss drops the Cowgirls to 4-6-5 overall and 3-3-2 (11 points) in conference play, while the win moves Air Force to 5-7-3 on the season and 2-4-2 (eight points) in league action.

The Falcons out-shot the Cowgirls 18-14. Junior Alyssa Bedard led the way for Wyoming with six shots, half of which were on target. Sophomore Maddi Chance and freshman Alyssa Glover recorded two shots apiece.

Cowgirl senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen registered a career-high seven saves.

Wyoming returns home for the first time in three weeks. The Cowgirls host Fresno State (1-6-1 in conference and 1-12-3 overall) on Thursday afternoon before closing their home slate against San Jose State on Sunday.