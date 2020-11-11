Cowgirls soccer signs recruits to 2021-2022 roster

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) — Wyoming Cowgirl head soccer coach Pete Cuadrado announced that seven student-athletes will attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2021. This class features a wide array of accomplishments both on and off the field. The incoming class of 2021 features two players who have won a High School State Championships, two players that won City Championships, one player who was voted All-State, two All-Conference, one Player of the Year and two have served as Team Captains. Off the field, the class includes two National Honor Society Members, three Academic All-State honors, and seven Honor Roll members.

“We are happy to announce our incoming class for 2021. We have 2 student-athletes who will be early enrollees in Maddi Chance & Gabby Clutter, while we will have the remainder of the class join us for Fall 2021. This class continues a process, we began a few years ago where we were looking to really build our team across all positions; with the exception of goalkeeper this year,” Cuadrado said. “The group has a diverse background of experience, but you will notice that they all are leaders and have won various awards both on and off the field. This year’s signing class brings a great deal of experience and character with it, and they will fit in well with our returning team. On the field this class has played with the best in the old U.S. Soccer Development Academy, played in the ECNL, has won State Championships, and some have competed on a national level in club. Lastly, we are always excited to add players from our home state, so adding Eliza-Grace and Maddi will continue to build upon our core of homegrown talent.

Here are the additions:

Taylor Brook, 5-10, Midfielder, Fort Collins, Colo. (Rocky Mountain HS): A team captain at Rocky Mountain High School, she helped her team to a City Championship twice, while the team reached the Final Four at the CHSAA State Championship in 2018 and followed it up with an Elite Eight finish in 2019. She was also the MVP of the State Cup for Arsenal FC. Taylor is a dual sport athlete as she also plays on the varsity basketball team at Rocky Mountain HS. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society. Brook is the daughter of Mark and Wende Brook. Her parents are both UW graduates, while her father was a letterwinner for the Cowboy Football program and her mom was a standout with the Cowgirl Volleyball program. She has a brother, Gage.

Why Taylor chose Wyoming? I wanted to attend the University of Wyoming because I want to be a part of a great culture. Wyoming has a beautiful campus and a very good program for the profession I am interested in, and of course I get to play the sport I love. I am very excited to play for the UW coaching staff because they are amazing and make me feel very welcome!

Maddi Chance, 5-6, Forward, Lander, Wyo. (Lander Valley HS): Chance comes to Wyoming after a soccer career with the Colorado Rush Academy. She was named the Rush U17 DA Offensive Player of the Year for 2019-20, while earning the Women’s Outstanding Athlete twice and the Women’s Outstanding Freshman at Lander Valley HS. She helped her team to the Group E DA Cup Championship as well. Besides soccer, she lettered in basketball and track and field. Chance was a six-time All-State selection in four events and a State Champion in the 100 and 200 meter and 100-meter hurdles. She was Wyoming’s Best of the Best All-Conference in the 100-meter and was the 200-meter hurdle Champion at the Junior Olympics in 2016. Academically, Chance has received 5 Academic Letters, and has made the Honor Roll every year of high school. Chance is the daughter of Chad and Shelli Chance. Has two siblings, Cash and Georgia.

Why Maddi chose Wyoming? I love the all-around culture and the feeling that Laramie has, and I want to represent my home state.

Gabby Clutter, 5-3, Midfield/Forward, Castle Pines, Colo. (Rock Canyon HS): Clutter was a four-year member of the Colorado Rush Girls Development Academy. She was selected the 2019 Colorado Rush Girls Academy Player of the Year and the Rush Core Value Awards. A two-time captain, she was a member of the team that received the Colorado Rush Girls Academy Team of the Year in 2018. An excellent student, she was a four-time member of the honor roll and received four academic letters. Clutter is the daughter of Aaron and Heather. She has a twin brother, Gavin.

Why Gabby chose Wyoming? I love the overall atmosphere of Wyoming. Not only does the team seem like it has a welcoming environment, but the entire campus as well. I also like the fact UW is close to home and in a state with plenty of outdoor activities.

Kylee Holstad, 5-9, Midfield/Defender, Gilbert, Ariz. (Highland HS): Holstad has played for the varsity team at Highland High School since her freshman year. She was selected Second Team All-Conference and named a team captain during her career. Holstad was a member of the team that won the State Championship in 2017 and 2018. During her junior campaign, her team were Regional Champions with a 5-0 record, and was voted Team Captain her senior year. She was coached by Andy Barber at Highland HS, and is also a member of the Arizona Arsenal ECNL team. An excellent student, she is a four-time Golden Scholar Award winner. Holstad is the daughter of Scott and Kristen Holstad. She has three siblings, Kameryn, Aiden, Hudson.

Why Kylee chose Wyoming? I decided to attend UW because of the amazing team culture, competitive nursing program and the beautiful scenery all of Wyoming has to offer.

Eliza-Grace Smith, 5-4, Midfielder, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Cheyenne Central HS): Smith has been a member of the varsity soccer team since her freshman year. During her time for Cheyenne Central, the team captured the 2018 Wyoming 4A state championship, was a 4A State Runner-up in 2019, and individually was an All-State and All-Conference selection in her sophomore year. In Club, Smith was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player for her 307 State Team. Additionally, she helped her High Plains Select club team to a 3rd place finish at nationals. She was coached by Jeff Norman. Besides soccer, she earned letters in cross country and indoor track and field. She was a part of a State Championship in 2017 and the State Runner-Up in 2018 and 2019 in cross country, while being a member of the Indoor Track team that took home titles in 2018 and 2020. Eliza-Grace has assisted raising money for Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospitals, and volunteered for other charitable causes such as TOPS Soccer. Smith is the daughter Luke and Anna Smith. She has two siblings, Abigail and Samuel.

Why Eliza-Grace chose Wyoming? It’s close to home, a great school and financially a good option for me.

Melia Stubbs, 5-6, Defender, Carlsbad, Calif. (Carlsbad HS): A member of the 03 LA Galaxy San Diego US Development Academy, she was a team captain for the 2019-20 season. During the 2017 season, her club team won the Cal South National Cup Championship, while the team was also a semifinalist at the US Youth Soccer Farwest Regional Championship. An excellent student, Stubbs is a three-time honor roll student, chosen as a Carlsbad Unified School District Champions member, and a California Scholarship Federation member. She was also chosen to be in ASB (Associated Student Body) and was chosen as the ASB Vice President in her senior year. She has also volunteered with LA Galaxy San Diego Champions League & Surfing Madonna Surf Camp serving people with special needs. Stubbs is the daughter of Phillip and Maria Stubbs. She has a younger brother, Ian.

Why Melia chose Wyoming? I made my decision to attend the University of Wyoming in April 2020. I had an unofficial in March, the week before COVID-19 closed everything down and considered my decision was meant to be. I loved the campus and environment at the school and felt it was the perfect place for me to further my education and spend the next four years playing soccer.

Olivia (Liv) Stutzman, 5-7, Midfielder, Fort Collins, Colo. (Rocky Mountain HS): As a member of the Rocky Mountain High School team, Stutzman has won the All-City Championship twice, while the team reached the Final Four at the CHSAA State Championship in 2018 and followed it up with an Elite Eight finish in 2019. Stutzman was a Second Team All-Conference as a sophomore. Over the last four years, she has been the starting midfielder for the Rapids ECNL team. The team was the Northwest Division of the ECNL and was ranked number one in the nation. A team captain three times, she was invited to the Colorado Rapids Women’s Premier Soccer League Team (WPSL) prior to the pandemic. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, honor roll, a member of the Math Honor Society, and earned a First Team Academic All-State letter. Away from the field Stutzman has volunteered her time as a math and science tutor, served Adopt-A-Family, and helped organize donations for the Food Bank for Larimer County. She is the daughter of Krista and Jason Stutzman, and has one older brother Nate and two younger siblings, Josh and Rachel.