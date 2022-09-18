Cowgirls soccer ties/Mustang volleyball drops two

University of Wyoming photo

September 18, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team made a couple of changes ahead of its match Saturday against St. Thomas. The Cowgirls switched up their formation and rolled out their sixth different starting lineup of the season. The end result was a 1-1 home tie.

Even though it wasn’t the win Wyoming head coach Colleen Corbin wanted for her team, she was happy with how the alterations played out on the field. “We had a competitive couple weeks of training and felt like some players had stepped up in a big way, and honestly, I thought they did well,” Corbin said. “We had a lot of the ball in the first half but felt we needed a little more firepower going forward, so we switched it up again at halftime and felt like we created a lot of chances and caused a lot of problems.”

Senior Jamie Tatum s scored Wyoming’s goal in the 47th minute.

Wyoming will now start its Mountain West season by hosting New Mexico this Thursday.

Western Volleyball

The Western Mustang Volleyball team lost their opening two matches at the Wyo-Braska Invite in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Western lost 3-0 to Northeastern Community College and 3-0 to Western Nebraska Community College on Friday. They were scheduled to play Dodge College and Lake Region State on Saturday, but no results were available.