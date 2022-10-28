Cowgirls soccer wins share of MW soccer title/Cowgirl volleyball wins

University of Wyoming photo

October 28, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team clinched a share of the Mountain West Conference regular-season title Thursday night with a 4-0 victory at Colorado State. UW’s win, coupled with a 0-0 draw between New Mexico and San Diego State, gave Wyoming a share of the regular season championship with New Mexico and San Jose State.

“It’s so fun for me to see all of the hard work the girls have put in since our season ended last year come to fruition,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “I’m so thankful for my staff, who has always had my back, who has believed in my vision. I’m so thankful for the girls that have bought in completely and selflessly into the process. I couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

The win also earned the Cowgirls #1 seed and a bye into the conference tournament’s semifinals. They will await the winner of the Colorado College/San Jose State game. The match will occur on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s win, the Cowgirls seized control of the match from the outset when junior Alyssa Bedard netted the game’s first goal in the 19th minute. Other goals were scored by Jamie Tatum, Live Stutzmand, and Alyssa Glover.

Cowgirl Volleyball Wins

The Wyoming Cowgirls hit a season-high .330 as a team and held Fresno State to just a .058 hitting clip Thursday night in Laramie as UW routed the Bulldogs in three sets, 25-13, 25-18, and 25-18.

Wyoming is now 10-13 on the season and 6-5 in the Mountain West, good for fifth place in the standings.

The Cowgirls will look for a homestand sweep when they host San Diego State (5-17 overall, 3-8 in the MW) on Saturday afternoon.