Cowgirls soccer wins, volleyball loses/Western soccer & volleyball play today

University of Wyoming photo

October 7, 2022 — The University of Wyoming and Nevada played 76 minutes of scoreless soccer Thursday night at Mackay Stadium. However, the final 14 minutes featured a barrage of goals, most of which were scored by the Pokes.

The Cowgirls rallied past Nevada for a 3-1 victory. The win pushes Wyoming to 3-5-4 on the season and 2-2-1 in Mountain West Conference play, while the loss drops the Wolf Pack to 2-7-3 overall and 1-3-1 in league action.

Wyoming remains in the state of Nevada, traveling to UNLV for a Sunday afternoon match at UNLV.

Cowgirl Volleyball

The Wyoming volleyball team’s comeback bid came up short Thursday night in Laramie, as the Cowgirls fell to conference-leading San Jose State in four sets. Set scores went 22-25, 20-25, 25-21 and 24-26.

Wyoming is now 6-11 on the year and 2-3 in the Mountain West. The Spartans upped their season mark to 11-4 and stayed perfect in conference play, 5-0.

Wyoming will look to rebound tomorrow with a home match against Nevada.

Mustangs Soccer and Volleyball

The Western Mustangs volleyball and soccer teams will play in Region 9 match-ups today. The soccer team will host Lamar Community College at 1 p.m. at Rock Springs High School, while the volleyball team plays at Rushmore Gym at 6 p.m. against Northwest College.