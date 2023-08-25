Cowgirls soccer with road tie/Cowgirl and Mustang volleyball in tournaments

Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball opens its season today in Laramie under first-year head coach Kaylee Prigge.

Cowgirl Soccer

The Wyoming Cowgirls soccer team played to a 3-3 tie at South Dakota yesterday. Wyoming is now 1-0-2 on the season. The Cowgirls will be in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday.

Wyoming led 1-0 at the end of the first courtesy of a goal by Lily Brongo.

In the second half, South Dakota took a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute, but UW’s Jazi Bareka tied the contest at 2-2 by converting a free kick in the 73rd minute.

Wyoming quickly took the lead, 3-2, in the 74th minute on a score by Alyssa Glover. Nine minutes later, the Coyotes tied the contest at 3-3 to earn the draw.

Wyoming will play at the University of Nebraska, Omaha on Sunday.

Western Soccer

The Western Mustangs soccer team will continue its long road trip by taking on Western Arizona today in Prescot, Arizona. The Mustangs are 2-0-1 on the year. Western will stay in Prescot for a Saturday match against Cochise Community College.

After this weekend’s contest, the Mustangs soccer team will play seven more road contests until their home opener on September 22.

Cowgirl Volleyball

The Wyoming Cowgirls will open its volleyball season at home today against Winthrop and Green Bay in the two-day Rumble in the Rockies tournament. UW will take on South Dakota State on Saturday. Wyoming is entering its first season under the tutelage of new head coach Kaylee Prigge.

Mustang Volleyball

Western, 3-1 on the year, will start play today at the two-day Casper College Invitational. The Mustangs will go against Treasure Valley and Colorado Northwest Community College today.