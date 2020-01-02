Cowgirls start slow but score win against MWC favorite Boise State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 2, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team started the new year rather slowly, but caught fire in the end to secure a 73-68 win over Boise State Wednesday night in Laramie. Wyoming is now 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference and 7-5 overall. Boise State, the pre-season conference favorite, falls to 1-2 in the MWC and 10-5 on the season.

The Cowgirl slow start had them trailing the Broncs 19-7 at the end of the first quarter. A 30-point offensive output in the second quarter though would have Wyoming trailing only 38-37 at the half.

“(In the first quarter) We looked like we hadn’t played since the 17 (Dec. 17),” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “But once we got our legs under us, once we talked about a few things, made a few adjustments and hit a few big shots, we whittled away like have all year, and I think that re-energized us. They realized they could play with this team.”

The Broncs would outscore the Cowgirls 18-13 in the third quarter to lead 56-50 going into the final quarter of play. Wyoming grabbed their first lead of the game 57-55 on a layup from Tereza Vitulova with 8:23 to play. While the Pokes would never trail again, the game was tied at 61-61 with 2:36 to play thanks to two made free throws from Boise State’s Braydey Hodgins. Wyoming would then go on a 7-0 run in put the lead up to 68-61 with just :45 remaining. The Cowgirls would make their free throws down the stretch to hold on to the 73-68 win.

“It is a big win, I’m not going to kid anybody,” Mattinson said. “This is a huge win, but every game now is important. But the thing about basketball is, I’m going to go home tonight, relax for a few hours, then at 5:30 or 6:00, I’ll come in and worry about Colorado State, which is another big game. In our sport, they just keep coming now. The next one is just as big or important as the last one.”

Wyoming sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored a game-high 19 points. She also added three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Fellow sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos and freshman Jaeden Vaifanua ech added 10 points.

The Cowgirls will stay at home for Saturday’s “Border War” game against Colorado State. Last night, CSU defeated Nevada 75-70 to improve to 1-2 in the MWC and 7-7 overall. Game time is 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.