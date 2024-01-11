Cowgirls stay perfect in Mountain West games

University of Wyoming photo

January 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirls turned a tightly played game into a runaway win thanks to a 17-2 fourth-quarter run in defeating San Diego 72-55 Wednesday night in Laramie. The win improved UW’s conference record to 4-0 (9-6 overall), the program’s best start since the 2016-17 season. San Deigo State all to 2-2 in conference and 11-6 overall. UW and UNLV (3-0, 13-1) are the only two defeated teams in the league.

“Through the first three quarters, they weren’t going away,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. “We needed to get back to what we hang our hat on, getting stops on the defensive end. I told them, our best offense right now is to get stops so that we can push the ball up and get into our motion, and once we started doing that, things got a lot easier.”

Tess Barnes led the Cowgirls in scoring with 17 points, which included netting a career-best five three-point shots. Allyson Fertig added another double-double to her career with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“I know (Barnes) scored 17 points on the offensive end, but it comes down to, she guarded tonight. We needed each time she was able to get a stop on the defensive end of the court.”

Up Next

The Cowgirls will enjoy a bye weekend and then travel to New Mexico (2-1 in conference, 11-5 overall) next Wednesday night.