Cowgirls suffer blowout loss at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA (Nov. 23, 2019) – The Cowgirls scored just 15 points in the second half as South Dakota State ran away with a 67-40 win over Wyoming Saturday. The loss, Wyoming’s third straight, drop the Cowgirl record to 2-3. South Dakota State improves to 3-2.

After being tied at 6-6 at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter, South Dakota State was in control of the game the rest of the way, leading 20-13 after the first quarter and 34-25 at the half. The third quarter would be an offensive disaster for Wyoming with the Cowgirls scoring only five points and trailing 46-30. While Wyoming doubled its offensive output in the fourth quarter, 10 points, the Jackrabbits scored 21 points for the final margin of victory.

“We had good looks again, but we’re just not scoring the basketball. We can harp all we want on playing defense, but if we don’t score any points, then we have to find a way off good looks because it puts no pressure on the other team,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “You can only defend so many times, and then pretty soon it chips away, and the next thing you know, you’re down 10 or you’re down 12. Your team gets a little frustrated, and probably so do we as a staff, but we have to find a way to score.”

Senior Taylor Rusk’s lead Wyoming with eight points, and a team-high seven rebounds. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored seven points, and sophomore Karla Erjavec added six points and a team-best four assists.

Wyoming shot 34.0 percent (17-50) from the field, 25.0 percent (4-16) from three and 25.0 percent (2-8) from the free throw line on the night. South Dakota State shot 46.3 percent (25-54) from the field, 46.7 percent (7-15) from three and 71.4 percent (10-14) from the free throw line. The Jackrabbits were led by Myah Selland’s 16 points.

The Cowgirls returns to action on Monday at North Dakota State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 6 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.