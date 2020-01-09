Cowgirls suffer overtime loss at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (January 8, 2020) — Wednesday night Cowgirl sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a career-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cowgirls dropped a 67-60 overtime contest on the road to San Diego State.

Advertisement

For the Cowgirls, now 3-2 in conference and 7-7 overall, it marked their second-straight Mountain West Conference loss and first on the road this year. The Aztecs improved to 3-2 in the MWC and 8-9 overall.

Wyoming held a 30-23 lead at the end of the first half, but would score just four points in the third quarter to trail 36-36 at the end of the third quarter.

“If you think about the start of the third quarter, we actually scripted four plays we wanted to run,” Mattinson said. “We got the ball where we wanted, to the person we wanted, and all of a sudden, we just couldn’t score. It stopped. I told them after the quarter, ‘the good news is, we’re still in the game. The bad news is, we only scored four points.’ Then, we turn around in the fourth quarter and score 20.”

Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, the Cowgirls led 54-51 with just five-seconds remaining in regulation, but the Aztec’s Taylor Kalmer hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime tied at 54-54. Wyoming would never lead in the OT period. A 5-0 Aztec run with three-minutes to play sealed the Cowgirl defeat, 67-60.

Wyoming’s Tereza Vitulova scored her 28 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds. It was her third 20-point game this season. Senior Taylor Rusk had 11 points and had a career-high-tying nine rebounds. The Aztecs were led by Zayn Dornstauder’s 18-points and six rebounds off the bench.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls will stay on the road for a Saturday contest against UNLV (3-1, 7-8), a 66-65 winner over Boise State (3-2, 11-6) Wednesday night. The contest will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 3:30 p.m.