Cowgirls Suffer Shutout Loss to Fresno State

Laramie, WY (10/14/19) – The home-field advantage was no advantage Sunday for the Wyoming soccer team as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Fresno State.

The loss drops the Cowgirls to 2-3-1 (5-4-4 overall) in the Mountain West while the Bulldogs go to 2-2-1 (6-4-2 overall). Wyoming is now in eighth place in the conference standings. Bosie State leads the MW with a 5-1 mark (13-2)

Fresno State’s first goal was scored by Sydni Lunt who headed it past the Cowgirl goalie Hannah Lee. Wyoming had a look at the 21:15 mark with a shot from redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum that was saved by Fresno State’s Valentina Vivas. The Bulldogs would respond with three more chances. In the 28th minute, Tori Nicolo found a ball bouncing around the front of the goal and hit it past goalie Hannah Lee to make it 2-0. The Cowgirl’s best chance to score came at the 31:04 mark but Tatum’s shot hit the left goalpost left.

“I didn’t think we had a good start to the match today. We have quite a few young players on the field that need to pick up the system, execute game plans and we didn’t do that,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We need to play our best soccer from kickoff and that’s something we need to improve upon.”

Wyoming is back on the pitch next weekend to close out its home schedule with two matches. The Cowgirls will host the league-leading Boise State followed by a Sunday contest against the Utah State Aggies (1-4-1, 6-7-1).