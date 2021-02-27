Cowgirls suffer three set loss to rival Rams Friday

Advertisement

February 27, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team fell in straight sets to Border Rival Colorado State Friday night in Laramie, losing 30-28, 25-20, and 25-12. Losing the wild first set proved costly as the Rams controlled the match in the final two sets.

Jackie McBride had a solid match for the Cowgirls as she notched a team-best 12 kills while hitting .647. McBride also led the way with a match-high five total blocks. KC McMahon and Hailey Zuroske added eight and seven kills, respectively, on the night. In the back row, Erika Jones, along with Abby Olsen, led Wyoming with seven digs. Olsen also tallied 31 assists and a pair of block assists in the loss.

The two teams will get back at it Saturday night in Laramie for match two of the series between the two rivals.