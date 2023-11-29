Cowgirls surprise previously undefeated BYU

University of Wyoming photo

November 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

A strong offense in the first quarter and a fourth-quarter offensive outburst by Lyman native McKinley Dickerson was a great help in the Wyoming Cowgirl’s 86-74 home win over BYU Tuesday night in the Areana-Auditorium. The Cougars entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record but found themselves down to the 4-2 Cowgirls, 28-19 at the end of the first quarter and 41-28 at the halftime break.

However, the Cougars came out in the third quarter and scored the first five points as Wyoming opened the second half with three straight turnovers. The Wyoming lead would fall to just eight points, 47-39. After a media timeout, a couple of Marta Savic layups got the UW lead back up to 12, but BYU would counter down the stretch of the quarter to make it just 55-47.

Things would get exciting in the fourth quarter. With Wyoming holding a 61-49 with just under eight minutes to play, BYU would go on a 15-2 run to grab a 64-63 with just over four minutes to play. Following the timeout, Cowgirl senior McKinley Dicerson’s driving layup pushed Wyoming back in front before another Tess Barnes three-pointer made it 68-64 with under three to play. UW wouldn’t trail again from there, with Dickerson scoring nine of her 17 game points in the final 3:49 of the contest.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will travel to Oklahoma State for a Sunday game. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 11:30 a.m., with tip-off at noon.