Cowgirls survive with five set win over Utah State

LOGAN, UTAH, (Oct. 18, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls were on the road Thursday night and came away with a hard-fought five-set win over Utah State, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25 and 15-13.

Halie McArdle recorded her first career double-double and KC McMahon tied a career-high with 18 kills in the match. McArdle ended the night with 15 kills and a season-high 11 digs. Libero Madi Fields led three Cowgirls in double-figure digs with 21 in the match.

The win ups the Cowgirls mark to 6-1 in the Mountain West and 11-7 overall. Wyoming is second in the conference standings to Colorado State (7-0, 17-1). Utah State falls to 2-5 in the MW and 2-17 overall.

Wyoming will stay on the road for a Saturday afternoon match against Bosie State (4-3, 12-6).