Cowgirls sweep San Jose State Saturday for seventh straight

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 27, 2019) – The winning ways continued Saturday for the Wyoming volleyball team. Saturday night the Cowgirls came away with their seventh straight match win, 3-0, over San Jose State. Set scores were 29-27, 25-15 and 25-19.

The victory improves the Cowboys to 14-7 on the year and improves their Mountain West Conference mark to 9-1, one game behind first-place and nationally-ranked Colorado State (10-0, 20-1). The two teams will meet on Tuesday in Fort Collins.

“I give the kids some credit for fighting tonight,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “It wasn’t our cleanest match, we had a lot of unforced errors. San Jose State has the tendency to do that to you, they play a little bit of a frenetic style and they keep a lot of balls alive that you’re used to seeing go down. You really need to keep your composure.”

“I think there’s nothing we’re seeing in conference play that we didn’t see in the preseason. We played some really good teams in the non-conference and battled well with them. It certainly doesn’t hurt that our kids have been in a lot of tight situations this year and have played fairly well in those moments, keeping our composure and executing when we have to.”

KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with 13 kills on the night while Halie McArdle and Tara Traphagan each added 11. Mackenzie Coates, from her setter position, tallied 42 assists. Madi Fields continued her strong week with a team-high 12 digs while McArdle and Erika Jones each chipped in with eight.