Cowgirls sweep to advance to round two of postseason play

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) – For the first time since 1989, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team won a national postseason tournament match. The Cowgirls swept Northwestern State of Louisiana, 3-0, Thursday night in Laramie in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship tournament. Set scores were 25-22, 25-16 and 25-19.

Advertisement

“It was nice to get back out there and it’s nice to still be playing,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “It’s fun to have another match with all of the girls, not just the seniors. This senior group has been fantastic, they’ve been through a lot here and they’ve really helped us establish our culture here and what we’re trying to achieve and work toward. As I’ve said all season, I just really enjoy this group, they’ve got some fun personalities to be around, so any day I can be in the gym with this group is a good thing.”

Wyoming, now 22-8 on the season, advances to Friday’s second round match against Weber State. The Wildcats were 3-1 winners over Boise State in the night’s other first match also played in Laramie. Tonight’s second round match will be played at 6:30 p.m. at the UniWyo.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s KC McMahon had a stellar night offensively with a match-high 17 kills, just one off her career-high of 18. Halie McArdle and Jackie McBride notched nine and eight kills, respectively in the win. Tara Traphagan chipped in with six on the night. Mackenzie Coates recorded 33 assists to go along with six digs and two total blocks.

In the back row, Madi Fields added to her program record for career digs as she notched 17 in the win and now has 1,737 over her four years. McArdle and Erika Jones were also solid defensively in the sweep, tallying nine and six digs, respectively.

The win was Wyoming’s eighth consecutive victory, tying for the fifth-highest mark in program history.