Cowgirls take on Aggies tonight in Logan, Utah

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) –– The Wyoming Cowgirls are on the road tonight in Logan, Utah to battle the Aggies of Utah State. The Cowgirls (5-4 in the Mountain West and 9-9 overall) are coming off a 81-67 home win over San Diego State last Wednesday night. Utah State (1-8, 6-14) lost 56-55 at Colorado State last Saturday.

Tonight’s game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the game start at 7:00 p.m.

Tonight’s game will be the first matchup of the year between the two teams.

Wyoming Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. She also leads the Mountain West with a .529 shooting percentage.

Utah State is led by Hailey Bassett with 14.2 points per game and pulls down a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest.

The Cowgirls lead the all-time series over Utah State, 22-9.