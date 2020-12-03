Cowgirls tip-off 2020-2021 season as Denver comes to town

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirls finally get their 2020-21 season started Saturday afternoon as UW welcomes Denver to the Arena-Auditorium for a 2 p.m., contest to begin year two of the Gerald Mattinson Era at Wyoming.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.

A Look at the Cowgirls

The Cowgirls return three starts from last season’s 17-12 squad that finished 12-6 in Mountain West play and made a trip to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals before losing to eventual tournament champ, Boise State.

Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann started in all 29 games last season for the Cowgirls while Tommi Olson also returns, having started the final 11 games of the last year. Weidemann is the leading returning scorer for the Cowgirls, having averaged 10.2 points per game last season. Weidemann was second on the team last year with 30 steals and also led the squad with an 87.8 free-throw percentage in 2019-20. Olson was second on the team last season with 72 assists (2.5 per game) while leading the way with 36 steals. Sanchez Ramos averaged 7.2 points per game last season while finishing second on the Cowgirls with 4.9 rebounds per game.

Other returners to the team include McKinley Bradshaw, Emily Buchanan, Jaye Johnson and Paige Toomer (Powell) while eight new Cowgirls join the team for 2020-21. Transfers Dagny Davidsdottir (Niagara) and Iris Tsafara (South Florida) join this season’s UW squad while freshmen Lexi Bull, Grace Ellis, Landri Hudson, Paula Salazar, Marta Savic and Ola Ustowska begin their first collegiate seasons