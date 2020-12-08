Cowgirls to host #25 Gonzaga tonight

Advertisement

(December 8, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will host nationally-ranked Gonzaga University tonight in the Double-A in Laramie. Game time is 7:30 p.m. with the game broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK and streamed on 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7:00.

The Cowgirls (1-0) are coming off a 79-67 home win over Denver University last Saturday in their season-opening game. The 25th ranked Zags (1-1) lost their last outing 75-72 in overtime at South Dakota State. Their season-opening win was a 54-50 road win at South Dakota.

Last year Gonzaga defeated Wyoming 65-54 in Laramie on their way to a 28-3 season.