Cowgirls to host Fresno State this afternoon

(January 2, 2021) — The Wyoming Cowgirls will resume basketball play today as they host Fresno State in their home conference opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. The two teams will also play in Laramie on Monday evening at 6:30.

The Cowgirls enter today’s contest with a 3-2 overall mark and 1-1 in the Mountain West (MW). The visiting Bulldogs are 3-2 overall and also 1-1 in conference play. Wyoming last played on December 20, a 53-50 overtime win at Northern Colorado.

Fresno State also experienced a lengthy delay in their season, with their contest being Dec. 17 when they lost 102-93 at the University of San Francisco. Their next game against Cal. State Bakersfield scheduled for Dec. 17 was canceled.

Lyman native McKinley Bradshaw leads the Cowgirls in scoring through her four games played, averaging 13 points per game, and is shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range. Alba Sanchez Ramos is the other Cowgirl scoring in double figures this season, averaging 10.2 per contest.

Fresno State is led by a pair of sophomore twins in Hanna and Haley Cavinder. Hanna leads the squad averaging 19.2 points per game, while Haley averages 19 per and leads the Bulldogs averaging 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists a contest.