Cowgirls to host UCLA in round three of WNIT

University of Wyoming

March 21, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls rallied for a dramatic 97-90 triple-overtime victory over Tulsa Sunday in Laramie. The victory, their second overtime game in the WNIT, propelled UW into the tournament’s third round. Sunday’s game marked the first three-overtime game for the Cowgirls since March 2014.

The Cowgirls (17-12) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to surge back to force OT. The game was tied 64-64 at the end of regulation.

“We could have given in, but we didn’t,” said Cowgirl head coach Geral Mattinson said. “They took care of business out there, and we hit some key shots when we had to.”

Quinn Weidemann scored 23 points to lead the Cowgirl attack, with Allyson Fertig adding 22. McKinley Bradshaw tallied 19 points, 11 of which came in overtime. Alba Sanchez Ramos also scored 19 points.

Wyoming will now meet UCLA Thursday night in Arena-Auditorium. UCLA, 16-12, defeated Air Force 61-45 to earn the trip to Laramie. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.