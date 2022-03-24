Cowgirls to host UCLA tonight in WNIT “Sweet 16” game

University of Wyoming photo

March 24, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will welcome UCLA to the Arena-Auditorium tonight for a third round, “Sweet 16,” game. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKKcom beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cowgirls, 17-12, made it to Tonight’s game by winning two overtime thrillers. Sunday Wyoming defeated Tulsa 97-90 in triple-overtime after opening the tournament with a 76-73 overtime win over Idaho State.

The 16-12 Bruins’ road to tonight’s contest has been less thrilling, defeating UC-Irving 61-48 in the first round and a 61-45 victory last Sunday over Mountain West Conference member Air Force, 61-45.

This will be only the second time the two programs have met on the basketball court and the first time in Laramie. Last year UCLA defeated the Cowgirls 69-48 in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.