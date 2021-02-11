Cowgirls to host Utah State tonight and Saturday

Advertisement

February 11, 2021 — With just two weeks to go in the conference season, the Wyoming Cowgirls will be looking to gain some positive momentum tonight when they open a two-game home series against Utah State.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls enter tonight’s game at 6-8 in the Mountain West Conference, 8-9 overall. Wyoming is currently in sixth place in the 11 team conference standings. Utah State enters the series 2-8 in the MW and 4-11 overall.

Wyoming is coming off two losses to league-leading Colorado State (1-2 in the MW, 14-2 overall), while the Aggies are struggling through a seven-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 14.

Tonight’s Wyoming/Utah State women’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The men’s series with Wyoming at Utah State was postponed “due to health and safety reasons.”