Cowgirls to learn WNIT opponent tonight

March 13, 2023 — For the second consecutive season and eleventh time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirls will play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The Cowgirls received the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the tournament after finishing second in the league standings. Since the league champion, UNLV, earned the NCAA’s auto bid, the WNIT bid goes to the Cowgirls.

Mountain West Teams in the Men’s NCAA Tournament

While the Wyoming Cowboy basketball season is over, area Mountain West fans have four conference teams to follow in the NCAA men’s tournament.

Nevada will play Arizona State on Wednesday in a play-in game. The winner will be the West Regional #11 seed, advancing to play #6 seed TCU on Friday.

Conference and tournament champion San Diego State is a #5 seed in the South Regional and will open against #12 Charleston on Thursday.

Utah State, a #10 seed, will also play in the South Regional on Thursday against #7 Missouri.

Boise State is a #10 seed in the West Regional and takes on #7 seed Northwestern Thursday evening.