Cowgirls to meet Utah State tonight in Las Vegas

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls will meet Utah State tonight in round two of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship tournament in Las Vegas.

The No. 3 seeded Cowgirls received an opening round bye while the No. 11 seeded Aggies upset the San Diego State, seeded No. 6, 81-79 in overtime Sunday to advance to tonight’s second round game. The Utah State win marked the first time a No. 11 seed has ever won a game in the women’s tournament.

Tonight’s Wyoming/Utah State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming, currently riding a five-game winning streak, defeated Utah State twice during the regular season, 65-54 in Logan, Utah and 64-45 in Laramie.

Other scores from Sunday games:

Nevada (#8) 74 – New Mexico (#9) 64

Air Force (#7) 60 – Colorado State (#10) 48

Today’s games:

Fresno State (#1) vs. Nevada (#8)

San Jose State (#4) vs. UNLV (#5)

Boise State (#2) vs. Air Force (#7)

Wyoming (#3) vs. Utah State (#11)