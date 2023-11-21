Cowgirls to play Education Day game this morning

University of Wyoming photo

November 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

This morning, it’s the annual Education Day game for Wyoming Cowgirl basketball. UW will play host to Chadron State in a contest featuring up to 4,000 elementary-age school students in attendance. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the game broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 10:30 a.m.

Wyoming (2-2) is back home after splitting its last two road games with a win at Denver University and a loss at Gonzaga on Saturday. It is a quick turnaround for visiting Chadron State (2-1), who defeated York University (Nebraska), 71-59, last night.

The Cowgirls are 13-0 all-time against the Eagles and won the two teams’ last matchup 71-48 in 2021.

Cowboys Basketball to Face Nationally Ranked Texas on Sunday

The 4-1 Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will stay on the road this week. After going 2-1 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in South Carolina, the Pokes will travel to Austin, Texas, to meet the 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns (4-1). Texas will be coming off an 81-71 home loss to #5 UConn last night.

Sunday’s UW/Texas game will tip-off at 1 p.m. and broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 12:30 p.m.