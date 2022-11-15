Cowgirls to play their home opener tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 15, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls tip off a three-game homestand tonight as the Cowgirls welcome Gonzaga to the Arena-Auditorium. The game time is 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming opened the season last Friday with a 67-55 road loss at North Dakota. Gonzaga, of the West Coast Conference, comes into tonight’s contest with a 2-0 record. While not in this season’s Top 25 national rankings, they did receive votes in this week’s poll.

The Zags are led by Yvonne Ejim, who is averaging 19.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Brynna Maxwell leads the team from deep, going 6-of-8 from 3-point range, and is second on the squad averaging 13.5 points.

Malene Pedersen led the way for the Cowgirls in the loss to North Dakota with 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Grace Ellis and Allyson Fertig added nine points each.

Gonzaga leads the all-time series, 7-1, and has defeated the Cowgirls in the previous three seasons. Wyoming’s only win came in 1989.