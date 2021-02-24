Cowgirls to salute their 3 seniors tonight in final home game

Advertisement

February 24, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will host non-conference foe CSU Pueblo tonight at 6:30. Tonight’s game will be Senior Night for three Cowgirls. Emily Buchanan, Dagny Davidsdottir, and Jaye Johnson will be honored before the game.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the tip-off at 6:30.

This will be the Cowgirls’ first game since the Feb. 13 win against Utah State and will mark the first-ever meeting between UW and the ThunderWolves. The game was not on UW’s original season schedule but was added last Monday.

Wyoming, 10-9 on the season is done with its Mountain West slate this season finishing with an 8-8 record. The Mountain West made the announcement yesterday that the Cowgirls postponed series against New Mexico, originally scheduled for Feb. 17 and 19, will not be made up. The ThunderWolves enter tonight’s game with a 3-13 mark.