Cowgirls travel to Denver U tonight

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) – Tonight the Wyoming Cowgirls will hit the road for the first time this season for a contest at Denver University. The Cowgirls, 2-0, are coming off a thrilling 69-67 win over ST. Mary’s of California on Sunday. Denver University is 0-2 on the season.

Advertisement

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:30 p.m with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Wyoming has dominated the 27-game series against the Pioneers winning 23 of the games played. Three of four Wyoming losses to the Pioneers have come on Denver’s home floor.