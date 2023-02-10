Cowgirls turn up the “D” in home win

University of Wyoming photo

February 10, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls put together a complete defensive effort Thursday night inside the Arena-Auditorium, defeating Utah State, 70-48. The 48 points allowed ties for the Cowgirls’ mark for the fewest points given up this season against a Mountain West opponent.

The win keeps the Cowgirls in a three-way tie for second place in the conference with a 9-4 record (16-8 overall). UW currently shares second place with Colorado State (16-8) and San Diego State (19-7). UNLV is the leader at 13-0 (23-2).

Wyoming came out firing, scoring the first eight points of the contest and forcing a Utah State timeout just 2:35 into the game. The Cowgirls got the first hoop out of the timeout before the Aggies got on the board with a pair of free throws. UW would push the lead up to as many as 16 in the first quarter and led 18-2 going to the second quarter. Wyoming upped the lead to 41-18 by the end of the first half.

The Cowgirls opened the second half with the first four points before a USU 3-pointer got it going in the quarter. Wyoming opened things up later in the frame, pushing the lead to 52-25 at the media timeout. UW continued to play solid defense the rest of the third but struggled a bit offensively and led 55-31 going to the final quarter.

The Cowgirls will host Air Force Saturday in the Annual Bounce Cancer game. The contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m.

Cowboys Play Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys head to Boise State on Saturday for a matchup with the Broncos. Boise State is currently in third place in the Mountain West with an 8-3 mark (18-6 overall). Wyoming currently sits at the bottom of the conference with a 2-9 record (7-16 overall).

The Broncos won the first meeting between the two teams, 85-68, in Laramie on January 14.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the game starting at 6 p.m.