Cowgirls Vitulova named to Mountain West All-Conference team

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Mar. 2, 2020) — Wyoming Cowgirl sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova has been named to the Mountain West All-Conference team.

Advertisement

In league play, Vitulova averaged 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 58.4 percent (115-197) from the field, 57.7 percent (15-26) from three-point range and 82.8 percent (24-29) from the free throw line. Vitulova started every game for the Cowgirls, and averaged 26.0 minutes per game. During the conference seasons, Vitulova ranked eighth in the league in scoring, 14th in rebounding and second in field goal percentage.

Also on Sunday, Wyoming freshman forward Jaeden Vaifanua was named to the MW All-Freshman team.

Sponsor

Vaifanua was fourth in scoring for Wyoming during conference play, despite coming off the bench in every game. She averaged 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. She shot 54.4 percent (56-103) from the field, 18.2 percent (4-22) from three and a team-best 92.9 percent (39-42) from the free throw line against Mountain West foes. The Draper, Utah, product played in all 18 games, averaging 14.3 minutes per contest.

The Cowgirls will play tonight in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Women’s Championship in Las Vegas against Utah State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8 p.m. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.