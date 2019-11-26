Cowgirl’s Vitulova scores 25 in road win over North Dakota State

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (Nov. 26, 2019) – Paced by sophomore Tereza Vitulova’s career-high 25 points, the Wyoming Cowgirls won their first road game of the season Monday night, 66-57, over North Dakota State. Vitulova’s night also included a career-high 12 made field goals and a career-high eight rebounds.

Wyoming is now 3-3 on the season while North Dakota State falls to 0-6. The win was also new Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson’s first career road win.

“One of the things we’ve been trying to get through to her is, Tereza is a very dominant post player when she plays with more of a physical mentality, where she’ll bounce those kids a little bit, get herself in the paint and turn and go to the basket,” Mattinson said.

The Cowgirls were very efficient from the field, shooting a season-best 54.9 percent (28-51) and reaching at least 50 percent shooting in every quarter. The contest was tight throughout with Wyoming leading 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, 34-33 at the half, and just 48-46 at the third quarter break.

The Cowgirl’s Taylor Rusk and Quinn Weidemann started the fourth quarter hitting back-to-back threes to give Wyoming a 54-46 lead. The Cowgirls would extend the led to 59-48 with 4:10 to play in the game. Wyoming’s second half offense was aided by the team making six of their seven threes in the second half.

Seven was a nice number for Cowgirl freshman Karla Erjavec who had seven points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

The Cowgirls return to Laramie and the Double A hosting New Mexico Highlands on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game can be heard on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKKcom beginning at 1:30 p.m.