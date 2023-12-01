Cowgirls volleyball advances, Mustangs women fall in Florida, Mustangs play tonight

University of Wyoming photo

December 1, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Releases

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team defeated South Dakota 3-1 yesterday in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships. The match was played in Greely, Colorado. Set scores were 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, and 25-16.

Tonight, UW will play the University of Northern Colorado, the host team, in the second round of the single-elimination tournament. UNC defeated Valparaiso in the day’s other first-round match.

Western Women Fall in Florida

Yesterday, the Western women’s basketball team dropped a 79-78 decision to Hillsborough Community College of Plant City, Florida. The game was played in Ft. Meyers, Florida, at a three-day invitational tournament. No game details were available.

The Western ladies will play Miami Dade College today in their second game of the three-day tournament.

Western Men’s Team Plays Tonight

The Western men’s basketball team, 6-3 on the year, will play at Lamar Community College in Colorado tonight. On Saturday, the Western men play Otero College in LaJunta, Colorado.