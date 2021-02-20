Cowgirls volleyball falls again to Boise State

Advertisement

February 20, 2021 — After falling behind early two sets to none, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team tried making a surge late Saturday on the road at Boise State, but it was not enough as the Cowgirls fell in four sets, 20-25, 19-25, 26-24 and 23-25. The Cowgirls lost in straight sets to Boise State Friday.

Wyoming is now 4-2 on the season and in the Mountain West. Boise State is 6-0 in the conference and the season.

Wyoming’s efforts were led by freshmen Corin Carruth and Naya Shimé, each with 10 kills. Carruth also added a trio of blocks, two service aces, and hit a match-high .375 on the day. Jackie McBride added nine kills, four total blocks, and three aces. Abby Olsen once again led the Cowgirls from her setter position with 34 assists in the loss.

Wyoming will return home to host Colorado State next Friday and Saturday.