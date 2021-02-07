Cowgirls volleyball register a Utah State sweep

Advertisement

February 7, 2021 — Less than 24 hours after having to rally in order to survive a five-setter with Utah State Friday night, the Wyoming volleyball team responded Saturday by sweeping the Aggies in three straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, and 25-20.

Sponsor

The Cowgirls, now 2-0, had a well-balanced attack in the win, recording a .258 hitting percentage on the day. Wyoming was led by Hailey Zuroske’s eight kills. Naya Shimé added seven, while Jackie McBride, KC McMahon, and Faith Waitsman all added six kills apiece. Waitsman hit .500 on the day and had three block assists while McBride tallied a match-high five total blocks.

Next up for the Cowgirls will be a home showdown against New Mexico on Friday and Saturday. This will mark the Cowgirl’s first home volleyball match since December 2019.