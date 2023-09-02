Cowgirls Volleyball remains undefeated with 2 wins in Texas

University of Wyoming photo

September 2, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls had an impressive start to the Texas Tech Red Raider Classic Friday, picking up a pair of wins on the day to move to 5-0 on the season. The five consecutive wins to open the season is Wyoming’s best start to a year since it won seven straight in 2014.

UW started the day with a 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. Set scores were 25-14, 25-18, and 25-13.

In the second contest against tournament host Texas Tech, Wyoming dropped the first set 17-25 but came back to win the next three, 28-26, 25-17, and 25-13.

The Cowgirls will look to keep the winning streak going today when they close out the tournament against Lousianna.

Cowgirls Soccer

The 2-0-2 Cowgirl soccer team will host Northern Colorado on Sunday. Match time is 1 p.m.